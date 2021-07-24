Idena Market Capitalization Achieves $4.58 Million (IDNA)

Idena (CURRENCY:IDNA) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. Idena has a market cap of $4.58 million and $36,431.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Idena coin can now be bought for $0.0996 or 0.00000297 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Idena has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Idena alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002986 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00039813 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.71 or 0.00103617 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.44 or 0.00141639 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00023175 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Idena Coin Profile

Idena (IDNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 71,569,619 coins and its circulating supply is 45,925,797 coins. Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Idena’s official website is idena.io . The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Idena’s official message board is medium.com/@idena.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Idena Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idena directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idena should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Idena using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Idena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Idena and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.