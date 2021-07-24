IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $104.75.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IDA. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IDACORP in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of IDACORP in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised IDACORP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

Get IDACORP alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of IDACORP by 21.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,489,417 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $248,867,000 after buying an additional 440,592 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of IDACORP by 61.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,327,914 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $132,752,000 after buying an additional 506,037 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of IDACORP by 67.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 854,913 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $85,466,000 after buying an additional 345,543 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of IDACORP by 5.7% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 817,722 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $81,748,000 after buying an additional 44,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of IDACORP by 10.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 759,405 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $75,917,000 after buying an additional 71,690 shares in the last quarter. 77.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IDA traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $104.75. 130,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,742. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.78. IDACORP has a 52-week low of $78.91 and a 52-week high of $105.45.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.08. IDACORP had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $316.05 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IDACORP will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.55%.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

Featured Story: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.