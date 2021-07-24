ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $376.36 Million

Analysts expect ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) to report $376.36 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for ICF International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $374.16 million and the highest estimate coming in at $379.91 million. ICF International reported sales of $353.99 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICF International will report full year sales of $1.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ICF International.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $378.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.07 million. ICF International had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 4.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ICFI. Barrington Research upped their target price on ICF International from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on ICF International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist Financial upped their target price on ICF International from $102.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on ICF International from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.86.

In other news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $477,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,465,007. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ICF International by 152.2% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICF International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of ICF International by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of ICF International by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICF International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $650,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ICFI traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $89.04. The stock had a trading volume of 85,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,996. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.85. ICF International has a twelve month low of $60.02 and a twelve month high of $102.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 0.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.43%.

About ICF International

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

