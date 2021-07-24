Ï„Bitcoin Price Down 1.2% Over Last 7 Days (Î¤BTC)

Ï„Bitcoin (CURRENCY:Î¤BTC) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. Over the last seven days, Ï„Bitcoin has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $10,619.65 or 0.30859248 BTC on popular exchanges. Ï„Bitcoin has a market cap of $3.29 million and $13,170.00 worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002908 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00040601 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 34.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.31 or 0.00125842 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.85 or 0.00144862 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,330.24 or 0.99758927 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $307.15 or 0.00892527 BTC.

Ï„Bitcoin Profile

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

Ï„Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ï„Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ï„Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ï„Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

