IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) Price Target Raised to C$7.50 at TD Securities

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a research report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity set a C$3.75 target price on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Friday. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$6.25 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD to C$5.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating and set a C$4.85 price objective on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$5.18.

Shares of IAMGOLD stock opened at C$3.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.46. IAMGOLD has a twelve month low of C$3.00 and a twelve month high of C$7.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.49 billion and a PE ratio of 12.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.00.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The mining company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$376.62 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IAMGOLD will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

