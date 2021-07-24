HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) CEO Joseph Furnari Sells 145,848 Shares of Stock

HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) CEO Joseph Furnari sold 145,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total value of $2,590,260.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,359 shares in the company, valued at $10,076,295.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

HYRE stock opened at $16.46 on Friday. HyreCar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.92 and a fifty-two week high of $24.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.07. HyreCar had a negative return on equity of 304.85% and a negative net margin of 68.17%. The company had revenue of $7.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.01 million. On average, equities analysts predict that HyreCar Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in HyreCar by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 312,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HyreCar in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HyreCar in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of HyreCar in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of HyreCar by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 22,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 6,575 shares during the period. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised HyreCar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on HyreCar in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut HyreCar from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. HyreCar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

HyreCar Company Profile

HyreCar Inc, together with subsidiaries, operates a web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. HyreCar Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

