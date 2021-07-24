Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Huron Consulting Group Inc. is the parent company of Huron Consulting Services LLC, an independent provider of financial and operational consulting services. Huron’s experienced and credentialed professionals employ their expertise in accounting, finance, economics and operations to a wide variety of both financially sound and distressed organizations, including Fortune 500 companies, medium-sized businesses, leading academic institutions, healthcare organizations and the law firms that represent these various organizations. “

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and set a $67.00 price objective (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

HURN stock opened at $46.36 on Wednesday. Huron Consulting Group has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $61.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $203.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Huron Consulting Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $899,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,868,881.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James H. Roth sold 645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total transaction of $35,965.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,013,938.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,945 shares of company stock worth $950,540. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,891,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter worth about $22,998,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 282.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,713,000 after acquiring an additional 83,736 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,716,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,458,000 after acquiring an additional 74,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the 1st quarter worth about $3,053,000. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Huron Consulting Group (HURN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.