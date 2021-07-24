Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) is Masterton Capital Management LP’s 6th Largest Position

Masterton Capital Management LP raised its position in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 335,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Hudson Pacific Properties accounts for 6.6% of Masterton Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Masterton Capital Management LP owned 0.22% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $9,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,552,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,132,000 after purchasing an additional 330,862 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $825,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 16,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 95,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 8,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 165,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,492,000 after purchasing an additional 14,867 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HPP traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.49. The stock had a trading volume of 505,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,406. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $18.62 and a one year high of $30.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -687.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.96.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.42). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $192.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.20 million. Research analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is 52.36%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.06.

Hudson Pacific Properties Profile

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

