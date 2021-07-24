HRT Financial LP Purchases Shares of 8,221 Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 322.3% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,779,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,519,000 after acquiring an additional 3,647,481 shares during the period. MWG Management Limited grew its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 129,359.5% during the 1st quarter. MWG Management Limited now owns 2,362,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360,810 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 663.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 593,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,513,000 after acquiring an additional 515,886 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,516,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,960,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John M. Evans sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.87, for a total transaction of $2,696,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,046,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,888,651.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Terry-Ann Burrell sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.69, for a total value of $4,846,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,517,731.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 193,239 shares of company stock worth $21,234,503 in the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:BEAM opened at $92.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.58. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.76 and a fifty-two week high of $138.52.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($3.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($2.61). Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,523,724.75% and a negative return on equity of 113.20%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BEAM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Beam Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $114.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.33.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

