HRT Financial LP Purchases New Shares in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $643,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 2,642.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 51.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,040 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Lumber Liquidators during the first quarter worth about $111,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 42.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 11.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lumber Liquidators alerts:

In other news, Director Joseph M. Nowicki acquired 6,274 shares of Lumber Liquidators stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.94 per share, with a total value of $150,199.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,705 shares in the company, valued at $208,397.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Lumber Liquidators presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.80.

Shares of NYSE:LL opened at $19.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $551.78 million, a PE ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.50. Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.45 and a 12 month high of $35.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.12 million. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 30.68%. Lumber Liquidators’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lumber Liquidators

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl, water-resistant vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand.

Read More: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumber Liquidators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumber Liquidators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.