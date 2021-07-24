HRT Financial LP Purchases New Position in Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. (NASDAQ:KSICU)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. (NASDAQ:KSICU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 62,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kadem Sustainable Impact in the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact during the 1st quarter worth approximately $990,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,092,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact during the 1st quarter worth approximately $494,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,444,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:KSICU opened at $10.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.99. Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $10.07.

Kadem Sustainable Impact Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the business of energy storage, electric vehicles, electric vehicles infrastructure, or mobility technologies.

