HRT Financial LP Makes New $628,000 Investment in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 20,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Douglas Emmett during the first quarter worth about $50,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the first quarter worth approximately $290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Douglas Emmett stock opened at $33.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.70. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.88 and a fifty-two week high of $36.95.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $216.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.97 million. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 0.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

Separately, Mizuho raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Douglas Emmett presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.63.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

