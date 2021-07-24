HRT Financial LP Boosts Stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (OTCMKTS:SAIIU)

HRT Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (OTCMKTS:SAIIU) by 32.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,236 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the 1st quarter valued at $154,000.

Get Software Acquisition Group Inc. II alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SAIIU opened at $10.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.58. Software Acquisition Group Inc. II has a 52 week low of $9.88 and a 52 week high of $13.56.

Software Acquisition Group Inc II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in software companies. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIIU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (OTCMKTS:SAIIU).

Receive News & Ratings for Software Acquisition Group Inc. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Software Acquisition Group Inc. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.