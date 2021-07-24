Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJF) Given a $11.59 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $11.59 price objective on Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJF) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

HWDJF has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.59.

Get Howden Joinery Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:HWDJF opened at $11.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.26. Howden Joinery Group has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $12.50.

Howden Joinery Group Plc operates as a trade kitchen supplier providing various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors and units, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, stairs and parts, moldings, joinery doors, skirting boards, and architrave products; appliances, such as dishwashers, fridges and freezers, coffee machines, washing machines, tumble dryers and washing dryers, cookers, hobs, cooker hoods, microwaves, ovens, warming drawers, cooking accessories, and cooker hood accessories.

Recommended Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Howden Joinery Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howden Joinery Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.