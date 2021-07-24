Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Hits New 1-Year High at $99.00

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $99.00 and last traded at $98.97, with a volume of 14551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.17.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HZNP. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Horizon Therapeutics Public has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.27.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a PE ratio of 87.11, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $342.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.51 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael G. Grey sold 5,000 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total value of $500,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William F. Daniel sold 20,000 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total value of $1,731,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,731,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 188,001 shares of company stock valued at $17,116,112. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2,743.8% during the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.