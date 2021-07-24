HOQU Price Tops $0.0023 on Top Exchanges (HQX)

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 24th. HOQU has a market capitalization of $385,188.68 and approximately $901,327.00 worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HOQU coin can currently be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, HOQU has traded 13.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002960 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00049087 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002725 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002964 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00016174 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $289.21 or 0.00855669 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005772 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000336 BTC.

HOQU Profile

HOQU (CRYPTO:HQX) is a coin. It was first traded on November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 coins and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 coins. HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HOQU is www.hoqu.io . HOQU’s official message board is blog.hoqu.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HOQU is the decentralized marketing platform that allows merchants and affiliates to interact directly and ensures fair CPA deals based on a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling HOQU

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOQU should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HOQU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

