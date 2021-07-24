Homrich & Berg Has $672,000 Stock Holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

Homrich & Berg boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,032 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,697,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 48.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 225,768 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 73,878 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 2,759.9% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 71,498 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 68,998 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 7.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 904,868 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,560,000 after acquiring an additional 63,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, David J Yvars Group lifted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 217,721 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 61,970 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE BDJ opened at $10.06 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.99 and a fifty-two week high of $10.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.19.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Recommended Story: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.