Homrich & Berg Decreases Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Homrich & Berg lowered its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in Dollar General by 146.7% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in Dollar General in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $228.90 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $173.50 and a fifty-two week high of $229.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $212.47.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 7.96%. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.82%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Dollar General from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar General has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.35.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.