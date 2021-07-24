Homrich & Berg Acquires 89 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Homrich & Berg increased its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,427 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 121,028 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $87,327,000 after purchasing an additional 67,799 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 52,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,080,000 after purchasing an additional 18,001 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 980 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at $302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $868.95 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $531.39 and a 1 year high of $920.31. The company has a market cap of $132.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $874.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.33 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.85%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $943.17.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total value of $27,421,004.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total transaction of $1,847,467.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,949 shares of company stock valued at $29,423,259 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Further Reading: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.