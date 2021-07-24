Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) Given a C$47.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a C$47.00 price objective on Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) in a research report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HCG. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Home Capital Group to C$46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$43.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$38.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$44.14.

Home Capital Group stock opened at C$37.39 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$36.30. The company has a market cap of C$1.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22. Home Capital Group has a 12-month low of C$19.84 and a 12-month high of C$38.34.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C$0.26. The firm had revenue of C$139.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$139.81 million. Analysts anticipate that Home Capital Group will post 4.6407756 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer John Hong sold 1,678 shares of Home Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.19, for a total value of C$59,045.46.

Home Capital Group Company Profile

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

