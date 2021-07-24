Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.20 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Home Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.39. Home Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 313.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Home Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $5.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Home Bancorp.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.35. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 28.79% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $29.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.71 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Home Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

HBCP stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.62. The company had a trading volume of 9,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,975. Home Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.71 and a 52 week high of $39.84. The stock has a market cap of $318.96 million, a P/E ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Home Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.06%.

In other Home Bancorp news, Director Daniel G. Guidry sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.08, for a total transaction of $39,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBCP. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 296.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 102.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 10.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,835 shares in the last quarter. 39.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

