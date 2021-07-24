Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Acquired by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 22.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 598,423 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,610 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Hologic worth $44,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HOLX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,062,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,566,600,000 after acquiring an additional 223,811 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hologic by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,468,005 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $405,955,000 after purchasing an additional 442,441 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in Hologic by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,045,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $226,545,000 after purchasing an additional 215,605 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,467,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,323,223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $169,200,000 after buying an additional 594,505 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $72.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.25. The firm has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.17. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.81 and a 1-year high of $85.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 71.87% and a net margin of 35.86%. The business’s revenue was up 103.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on HOLX. lowered their target price on Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Hologic from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hologic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.44.

In other news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 4,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $260,145.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,377.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

