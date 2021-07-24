Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Receives $86.36 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.36.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HOLX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Hologic from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI raised Hologic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hologic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. lowered their price target on Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Hologic from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

In related news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 4,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $260,145.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,377.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ledyard National Bank grew its position in Hologic by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 9,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Hologic by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,576 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hologic by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,086 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Hologic by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,682 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hologic by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 10,988 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $72.30 on Wednesday. Hologic has a one year low of $56.81 and a one year high of $85.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.25. The company has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 35.86% and a return on equity of 71.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hologic will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

