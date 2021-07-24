Holocene Advisors LP Takes Position in Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR)

Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 41,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,080,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Eargo during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,956,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Eargo during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,070,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eargo during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,544,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Eargo by 40.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,308,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,375,000 after purchasing an additional 376,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Eargo by 5.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. 47.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eargo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Eargo from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

In other news, Director Geoff Pardo sold 184,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.77, for a total transaction of $10,274,395.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Healthcare Holding B.V. Gilde sold 227,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.16, for a total value of $12,100,013.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 555,752 shares of company stock valued at $30,075,887.

Eargo stock opened at $34.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.83. The company has a current ratio of 9.34, a quick ratio of 9.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Eargo, Inc. has a one year low of $30.71 and a one year high of $76.75.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.71 million. Equities analysts predict that Eargo, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

