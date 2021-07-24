Holocene Advisors LP Takes $1.68 Million Position in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 34,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,681,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHEN. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,346,000 after purchasing an additional 113,516 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 121.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,300,000 after purchasing an additional 65,409 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 250.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 8,752 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 57,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 11,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. 53.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Shenandoah Telecommunications alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SHEN. Raymond James downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

In other news, COO David L. Heimbach sold 5,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $268,362.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Thomas A. Whitaker sold 10,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total transaction of $515,609.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $365,588.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 50,895 shares of company stock worth $2,593,103 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHEN stock opened at $52.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.15. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 52 week low of $38.77 and a 52 week high of $61.53.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $59.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.13 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 48.16%. Analysts forecast that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of $18.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 3rd. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 680.00%.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.