Holocene Advisors LP Makes New Investment in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN)

Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 74,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,904,000. Holocene Advisors LP owned approximately 0.50% of Driven Brands at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Driven Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Driven Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Driven Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new stake in Driven Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $342,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Driven Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $496,000.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DRVN. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Driven Brands in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Driven Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Driven Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Driven Brands from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Driven Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.80.

DRVN stock opened at $30.97 on Friday. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.26 and a twelve month high of $35.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.49.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $329.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.45 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

