Holocene Advisors LP Has $2.15 Million Stock Holdings in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 26.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,654 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP owned approximately 0.05% of NewMarket worth $2,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NewMarket in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in NewMarket by 259.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 133 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in NewMarket in the first quarter worth about $67,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in NewMarket in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in NewMarket in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEU opened at $303.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 4.03. NewMarket Co. has a 1 year low of $298.55 and a 1 year high of $432.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $325.28.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 34.79% and a net margin of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $566.62 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet lowered NewMarket from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

