Holocene Advisors LP Has $1.62 Million Holdings in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) by 445.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,934 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP owned 0.07% of O-I Glass worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in O-I Glass by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,776,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $365,205,000 after purchasing an additional 7,682,168 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its stake in O-I Glass by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 6,821,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,542,000 after purchasing an additional 578,432 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in O-I Glass during the 4th quarter valued at $33,217,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in O-I Glass by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,483,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,599,000 after purchasing an additional 188,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in O-I Glass by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,063,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,421,000 after purchasing an additional 486,032 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

OI opened at $14.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.73. O-I Glass, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $19.46. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.77.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. O-I Glass had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 76.70%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Longbow Research started coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.80.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

