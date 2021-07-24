Holocene Advisors LP Grows Stake in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) by 605.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 104,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,643 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Xperi were worth $2,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Xperi by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,561,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $360,538,000 after purchasing an additional 451,595 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Xperi by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 123,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after buying an additional 47,598 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of Xperi during the first quarter worth $300,000. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xperi by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 775,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,202,000 after buying an additional 68,136 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Xperi during the first quarter worth $1,341,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Xperi from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

In other Xperi news, insider Paul E. Davis sold 6,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.28, for a total value of $153,776.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 129,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,894,016.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XPER opened at $20.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.24. Xperi Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $11.03 and a 1 year high of $25.03.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $221.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.78 million. Xperi had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 18.19%. As a group, analysts expect that Xperi Holding Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.43%.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Product, and Intellectual Property Licensing. The company invents, develops, and delivers various technologies. It licenses audio, digital radio, imaging, edge-based machine learning, and multi-channel video user experience solutions to consumer electronics customers, automotive manufacturers, or supply chain partners.

