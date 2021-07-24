Holocene Advisors LP Grows Stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 411 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $1,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 110,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,587,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 47,764 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,257,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 3,973 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 260,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,045,000 after buying an additional 19,075 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CBRL shares. Truist Securities raised their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. CL King restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. MKM Partners raised their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.00.

CBRL stock opened at $138.78 on Friday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.15 and a twelve month high of $178.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.76 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $151.00.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.24. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $713.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.81) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 196.08%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

