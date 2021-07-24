Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,878 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Höegh LNG Partners were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HMLP. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 301,248 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,307,000 after acquiring an additional 97,781 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Höegh LNG Partners by 51.6% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Höegh LNG Partners by 78.6% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 45,317 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 19,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $777,000. Institutional investors own 18.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Höegh LNG Partners alerts:

HMLP opened at $17.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $581.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.83. Höegh LNG Partners LP has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $18.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $34.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.70 million. Höegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 57.73%. On average, equities analysts expect that Höegh LNG Partners LP will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on HMLP shares. upped their price objective on Höegh LNG Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Höegh LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Höegh LNG Partners in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.60.

About Höegh LNG Partners

HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2021, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

See Also: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Höegh LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Höegh LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.