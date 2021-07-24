Hochschild Mining’s (HOC) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 210 ($2.74) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Hochschild Mining from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 185 ($2.42) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Hochschild Mining from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 205 ($2.68) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Get Hochschild Mining alerts:

Shares of LON:HOC opened at GBX 151.60 ($1.98) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.91, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Hochschild Mining has a 52-week low of GBX 145.80 ($1.90) and a 52-week high of GBX 326.80 ($4.27). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 172.24. The stock has a market capitalization of £779.04 million and a P/E ratio of 72.19.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

See Also: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Hochschild Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hochschild Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.