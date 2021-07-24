Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Friday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Monday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Hochschild Mining stock opened at $2.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.03. Hochschild Mining has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $4.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.42.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

