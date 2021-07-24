Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its position in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) by 45.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 60,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,700 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Hess Midstream were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. American Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the period. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO John B. Hess sold 116,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total transaction of $2,741,596.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

HESM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hess Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hess Midstream from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Hess Midstream in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

NYSE:HESM opened at $23.44 on Friday. Hess Midstream LP has a twelve month low of $14.56 and a twelve month high of $27.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.05. The company has a market cap of $586.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 2.25.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $288.80 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Hess Midstream LP will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Hess Midstream Company Profile

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

