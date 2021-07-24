Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) Receives $236.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $236.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on shares of Heska from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heska from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Guggenheim upgraded Heska from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Heska from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Get Heska alerts:

In other news, Director Sharon J. Larson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $615,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,705. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Nancy Wisnewski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.87, for a total value of $989,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,871,804.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Heska in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Heska by 138.1% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 269 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Heska in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heska in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Heska by 858.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 479 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSKA traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $252.17. The company had a trading volume of 26,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,860. Heska has a 1-year low of $87.62 and a 1-year high of $255.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -296.67 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 7.50 and a current ratio of 8.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $219.77.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $60.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.45 million. Heska had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a positive return on equity of 0.77%. Heska’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Heska will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus +TM veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Heska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.