Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) CTO Jeffrey L. Kurburski Sells 4,446 Shares of Stock

Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) CTO Jeffrey L. Kurburski sold 4,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $201,181.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ MLHR opened at $44.76 on Friday. Herman Miller, Inc. has a one year low of $21.91 and a one year high of $51.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.33.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.17. Herman Miller had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $621.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Herman Miller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.52%.

MLHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Herman Miller in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Herman Miller from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Herman Miller in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Herman Miller during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Herman Miller during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Herman Miller during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Herman Miller during the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Herman Miller by 8,534.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter. 81.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Herman Miller Company Profile

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

