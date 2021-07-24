Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th.

Heritage Commerce has raised its dividend payment by 30.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Heritage Commerce has a payout ratio of 71.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Heritage Commerce to earn $0.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.2%.

NASDAQ HTBK traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $10.95. The company had a trading volume of 106,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,188. The stock has a market capitalization of $658.10 million, a PE ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.47. Heritage Commerce has a 52-week low of $6.13 and a 52-week high of $12.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.03). Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 7.43%. Sell-side analysts predict that Heritage Commerce will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HTBK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on Heritage Commerce from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Heritage Commerce currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.13.

In other news, Director Robert Moles sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total transaction of $52,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,312.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

