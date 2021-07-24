Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

HENKY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

OTCMKTS:HENKY traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.97. 28,898 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,322. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of $21.38 and a twelve month high of $26.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.98.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

