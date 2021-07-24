Henderson Land Development (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.78

Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.78 and traded as low as $4.54. Henderson Land Development shares last traded at $4.58, with a volume of 357,933 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Henderson Land Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3996 per share. This represents a yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. Henderson Land Development’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.50%.

Henderson Land Development Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HLDCY)

Henderson Land Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Development, Property Leasing, Department Stores and Supermarket-Cum-Stores Operations, Other Businesses, and Utility and Energy segments.

