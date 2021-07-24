Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 6,440 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 36,782 shares.The stock last traded at $12.87 and had previously closed at $11.98.

The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.05.

Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $37.58 million during the quarter. Hemisphere Media Group had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 26.58%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hemisphere Media Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,481,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 14.8% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,105,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,873,000 after buying an additional 142,541 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,128,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,146,000 after buying an additional 109,534 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Hemisphere Media Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $818,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Hemisphere Media Group by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,001,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,664,000 after acquiring an additional 67,944 shares during the period. 31.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hemisphere Media Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:HMTV)

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc, the Spanish-language media company, operates broadcast and cable television networks, and digital content platforms. It operates Cinelatino, a cable movie network with approximately 17.9 million subscribers in the United States, Latin America, and Canada; WAPA, a broadcast television network and television content producer; WAPA.TV, a news and entertainment website, as well as mobile apps, featuring content produced by WAPA; and WAPA Deportes, a sports television network in Puerto Rico.

