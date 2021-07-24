Hellenic Coin (HNC) Price Up 0.4% Over Last 7 Days

Hellenic Coin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 24th. One Hellenic Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC on exchanges. Hellenic Coin has a market cap of $256.95 million and approximately $68,787.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Hellenic Coin has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hellenic Coin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $125.75 or 0.00372553 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00008668 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000576 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003950 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000324 BTC.

About Hellenic Coin

Hellenic Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. Hellenic Coin’s official website is www.helleniccoin.com . Hellenic Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@helleniccoin . The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

Buying and Selling Hellenic Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hellenic Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hellenic Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hellenic Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hellenic Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.