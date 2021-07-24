Hein Park Capital Management LP Has $14.71 Million Holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Hein Park Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 28.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 502,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,752 shares during the quarter. Sinclair Broadcast Group accounts for 2.2% of Hein Park Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Hein Park Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.67% of Sinclair Broadcast Group worth $14,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 71,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 19,966 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 162.7% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 19,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 12,323 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 877.1% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 152,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,455,000 after purchasing an additional 136,666 shares in the last quarter. 55.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Frederick G. Smith sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $3,210,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 216,520 shares of company stock valued at $7,124,461. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SBGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Shares of SBGI traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.53. 358,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,630. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.67. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.72 and a 52 week high of $39.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.84.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $2.02. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 163.38% and a negative net margin of 42.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post -4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s payout ratio is presently 10.20%.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

