Healthpeak Properties, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.58 Per Share (NYSE:PEAK)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) – Capital One Financial issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report issued on Monday, July 19th. Capital One Financial analyst D. Bernstein expects that the company will post earnings of $1.58 per share for the year.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.12). Healthpeak Properties had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $446.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Bank of America upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.59.

PEAK opened at $36.27 on Thursday. Healthpeak Properties has a 52-week low of $25.51 and a 52-week high of $36.47. The company has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.12, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.14.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PEAK. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 58.3% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Christine Garvey sold 889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $30,706.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,166.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 73.17%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

