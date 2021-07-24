Head to Head Survey: Digerati Technologies (DTGI) vs. Its Rivals

Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS: DTGI) is one of 113 public companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Digerati Technologies to related companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Digerati Technologies and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digerati Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Digerati Technologies Competitors 607 2973 4514 88 2.50

Digerati Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $0.23, suggesting a potential upside of 71.00%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 20.75%. Given Digerati Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Digerati Technologies is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Digerati Technologies and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digerati Technologies -154.76% N/A -146.51% Digerati Technologies Competitors -27.60% -1,835.60% -11.83%

Risk & Volatility

Digerati Technologies has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Digerati Technologies’ peers have a beta of 1.45, meaning that their average share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Digerati Technologies and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Digerati Technologies $6.28 million -$3.38 million -2.24 Digerati Technologies Competitors $1.06 billion -$323,608.25 28.54

Digerati Technologies’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Digerati Technologies. Digerati Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.2% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by institutional investors. 25.0% of Digerati Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.7% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Digerati Technologies peers beat Digerati Technologies on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Digerati Technologies Company Profile

Digerati Technologies, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in providing cloud telephony services. Its services include fully hosted IP/PBX, mobile applications, voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) transport, SIP trunking, and customized VoIP services. The company was founded by Arthur L. Smith on December 17, 1993 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

