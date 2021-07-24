Head to Head Survey: Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) and Troika Media Group (NASDAQ:TRKA)

Troika Media Group (NASDAQ:TRKA) and Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Troika Media Group and Charter Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Troika Media Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Charter Communications 0 6 16 0 2.73

Charter Communications has a consensus target price of $736.36, indicating a potential upside of 1.31%. Given Charter Communications’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Charter Communications is more favorable than Troika Media Group.

Profitability

This table compares Troika Media Group and Charter Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Troika Media Group N/A N/A N/A Charter Communications 7.43% 11.02% 2.44%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.7% of Charter Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Charter Communications shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Troika Media Group and Charter Communications’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Troika Media Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Charter Communications $48.10 billion 2.85 $3.22 billion $16.00 45.43

Charter Communications has higher revenue and earnings than Troika Media Group.

Summary

Charter Communications beats Troika Media Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Troika Media Group

Troika Media Group, Inc. a consultancy and consumer engagement company, provides integrated branding, marketing, research, and data science solutions worldwide. It offers media services and analytics platform, digital marketing, data analytics and reporting, media content for events and hospitality customers, sponsorship partnerships and advertising opportunities, analytics and big data; strategic media buying and planning, design and branding, market research and insights, brand strategy, 360 brand design, advertising and sponsorship integration, brand experience and fan engagement, content creation, and sonic branding and original music services, as well as design, animation, and post production studio services. The company also provides brand fundamentals development, brand voice and personality development, marketing strategy, public relations, crisis management, and physical and digital experiential services. It serves fashion, beauty, jewelry/watches, beverage alcohol, pharmaceuticals, entertainment, consumer goods, telco, tech, sports, and automotive industries, as well as non-profit organizations. The company was formerly known as M2 nGage Group, Inc. and changed its name to Troika Media Group, Inc. in July 2017. Troika Media Group, Inc. is based in Los Angeles, California.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc. engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul. It operates through Cable Services segment. Its advertising sales and production services are sold under the Spectrum Reach brand. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

