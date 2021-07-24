Head-To-Head Review: PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) versus Altex Industries (OTCMKTS:ALTX)

Altex Industries (OTCMKTS:ALTX) and PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Altex Industries and PermRock Royalty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altex Industries -905.56% -14.72% -7.16% PermRock Royalty Trust 18.58% 2.01% 1.98%

Altex Industries has a beta of -0.12, meaning that its share price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PermRock Royalty Trust has a beta of 1.64, meaning that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.3% of PermRock Royalty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.8% of Altex Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Altex Industries and PermRock Royalty Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altex Industries $30,000.00 56.66 -$130,000.00 N/A N/A PermRock Royalty Trust $3.19 million 26.48 $1.91 million N/A N/A

PermRock Royalty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Altex Industries.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Altex Industries and PermRock Royalty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altex Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A PermRock Royalty Trust 0 1 0 0 2.00

PermRock Royalty Trust has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential downside of 56.77%. Given PermRock Royalty Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PermRock Royalty Trust is more favorable than Altex Industries.

Summary

PermRock Royalty Trust beats Altex Industries on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Altex Industries Company Profile

Altex Industries, Inc. is a holding company, which through its subsidiary owns interests, including working interests, in productive onshore oil and gas properties. It also buys and sells producing oil and gas properties; and, to a lesser extent, participates in the drilling of exploratory and development wells, and in recompletions of existing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

PermRock Royalty Trust Company Profile

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in Permian Basin, Texas. Its underlying properties comprising 22,997 net acres, which include 2,434 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Hockley and Terry counties, Texas; 1,667 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Terry and Cochran counties, Texas; 14,727 net acres on the Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin in Glasscock, Schleicher, Stonewall, and Coke counties, Texas; and 4,169 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Ward, Crane, Terry, and Ector counties, Texas. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

