HC Wainwright Raises Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Price Target to $124.00

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) had its price objective lifted by HC Wainwright from $97.00 to $124.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Cassava Sciences from $78.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jonestrading restated a buy rating on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Cassava Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut Cassava Sciences from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cassava Sciences presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.60.
Shares of SAVA opened at $123.38 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.94. Cassava Sciences has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $130.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -425.43 and a beta of 1.09.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,404,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,102,000 after purchasing an additional 434,153 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 569.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 611,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 520,414 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 561,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,247,000 after purchasing an additional 103,857 shares in the last quarter. Bleichroeder LP raised its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,475,000 after purchasing an additional 215,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 349,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 90,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.57% of the company’s stock.
Cassava Sciences Company Profile
Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.
