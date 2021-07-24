HC Wainwright Raises Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Price Target to $124.00

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) had its price objective lifted by HC Wainwright from $97.00 to $124.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Cassava Sciences from $78.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jonestrading restated a buy rating on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Cassava Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut Cassava Sciences from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cassava Sciences presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.60.

Shares of SAVA opened at $123.38 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.94. Cassava Sciences has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $130.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -425.43 and a beta of 1.09.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cassava Sciences will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,404,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,102,000 after purchasing an additional 434,153 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 569.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 611,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 520,414 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 561,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,247,000 after purchasing an additional 103,857 shares in the last quarter. Bleichroeder LP raised its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,475,000 after purchasing an additional 215,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 349,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 90,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.57% of the company’s stock.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

