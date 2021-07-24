Harworth Group (LON:HWG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their top pick rating on shares of Harworth Group (LON:HWG) in a report published on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 175 ($2.29) price objective on the stock.

HWG has been the subject of several other research reports. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.83) price target on shares of Harworth Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 161 ($2.10) price objective on shares of Harworth Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

LON:HWG opened at GBX 159.50 ($2.08) on Friday. Harworth Group has a one year low of GBX 86.40 ($1.13) and a one year high of GBX 167 ($2.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.37, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 3.89. The company has a market cap of £514.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 144.84.

Harworth Group plc operates as a brownfield land developer and property regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates in two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the business space portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

