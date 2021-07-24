Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Raised to Neutral at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $23.00 price objective on the oilfield services company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Halliburton from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.28.

NYSE:HAL opened at $20.11 on Wednesday. Halliburton has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $25.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Halliburton had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.69%.

In other news, EVP Eric Carre sold 24,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $531,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,919,708. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,118,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Halliburton by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,200,170 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,527,955,000 after purchasing an additional 9,640,479 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Halliburton by 1,392.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,408,289 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $94,603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113,002 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Halliburton by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,620,113 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $163,528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920,666 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Halliburton by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,194,410 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $175,852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184,829 shares during the period. 76.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

