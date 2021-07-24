Hacken Token (HAI) Price Reaches $0.10 on Exchanges

Hacken Token (CURRENCY:HAI) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 24th. Hacken Token has a market capitalization of $35.73 million and approximately $1.00 million worth of Hacken Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hacken Token coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000296 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Hacken Token has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002956 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00040416 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.23 or 0.00104037 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.15 or 0.00139242 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,846.46 or 0.99958006 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002865 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $304.87 or 0.00900380 BTC.

Hacken Token Coin Profile

Hacken Token launched on April 29th, 2020. Hacken Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 357,038,419 coins. The official message board for Hacken Token is medium.com/@hackenclub . Hacken Token’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub . The official website for Hacken Token is hacken.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

Hacken Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hacken Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hacken Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hacken Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

